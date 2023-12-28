Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Proposes PoS Simplification Plan

According to Foresight News, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has published an article titled 'Persisting with 8192 Signatures per Slot After SSF: How and Why,' in which he explains a Proof of Stake (PoS) simplification proposal. Buterin states that the Ethereum blockchain currently processes a large number of signatures, leading to high loads and significant technical sacrifices. As a result, he proposes a design plan that requires only 8192 signatures per slot (even when using SSF) to make consensus implementation simpler and lighter. Buterin also presents three methods for achieving this goal: focusing on decentralized staking pools; two-tier staking; and taking turns participating, such as through committees. The proposed changes aim to improve the efficiency and scalability of the Ethereum blockchain while maintaining its decentralized nature.

View full text