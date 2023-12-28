Bitcoin++ Conference To Explore Revolutionary Payment Technology

According to Coincu, the upcoming Bitcoin++ conference in Buenos Aires will focus on the potential of Bitcoin as a revolutionary payment technology. The event, scheduled to take place at the Area Tres Workplace in Palermo Soho, aims to delve into the practical applications of Bitcoin in day-to-day transactions both locally and globally. It will bring together industry experts, developers, and enthusiasts to explore the evolving landscape of Bitcoin payment technology. Distinguished speakers at the conference include thought leaders and innovators in the Bitcoin space, such as Dread, Flash, Alex Lewin, niftynei, Carla Kirk-Cohen, Francisco Calderon, Josie Bake, Nico Preti, Chris Guida, and Valentine Wallace. These experts will discuss various aspects of Bitcoin, including its intersection with cutting-edge technology, technical aspects of transactions, blockchain and payment protocols, financial sovereignty, core development, the digital economy, and financial inclusion. The conference aims to create a dynamic platform for participants to engage in discussions, share experiences, and gain a deeper understanding of Bitcoin's role in everyday transactions. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how Bitcoin is shaping the future of payments and contributing to the evolution of the global financial landscape. The event will take place from February 22-24, 2024, at the Area Tres Workplace in Palermo Soho, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

