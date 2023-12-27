BNB Chain Faces opBNB Mainnet Congestion Issues, Greenfield Testnet Prepares for Manchurian Hard Fork

According to Coincu, BNB Chain's opBNB Mainnet is currently experiencing congestion issues, causing delays in user transactions. The BNB Chain Core Team is actively working on a resolution to address this problem. OpBNB, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible scalable network built on Optimism's OP Stack platform and utilizing the Optimistic Rollups solution, has encountered its second mainnet issue since launching the testnet on June 19, 2023. Despite its achievements, the network has struggled with congestion, impacting user transactions. The previous opBNB mainnet issue drew attention as BNB Chain experienced noticeable lag in both its Bscan and opBNB mainnet browsers. The root cause of the lag was identified as a substantial surge in opBNB transactions, resulting in delays in their integration into the blockchain. This surge in transaction volume created a bottleneck, affecting the overall performance of the opBNB browser. In other news, the BNB Greenfield testnet is preparing for a Manchurian hard fork at block height 3,922,485. Validators are required to proactively upgrade to greenfield v1.2.1, while storage providers (SP) must upgrade to greenfield-storage-provider v1.2.2. This upgrade, set to enhance message delivery and address vulnerabilities in GVG creation and bucket status events, assures users that their account balances and stored data on the Greenfield testnet will remain unaffected.

