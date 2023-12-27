Buy Crypto
US Congressman Warren Davidson Intensifies Efforts to Oust SEC Chairman Gary Gensler

Binance News
2023-12-27 23:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, US Congressman Warren Davidson is intensifying his efforts to remove Gary Gensler from his position as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Citing recent criticisms directed at the agency, Davidson emphasized the need for change in 2024. He stated that 2024 would be a great time to fire Gensler, pass the SEC Stabilization Act, hold the SEC accountable for its corruption, and end the accredited investor rule that protects deal flow for the donor class. Davidson, a vocal critic of the SEC's handling of cryptocurrency, previously lambasted Gensler's leadership. He referenced a recent court ruling in favor of Grayscale, deeming Gensler's actions arbitrary and capricious. Recent events have added fuel to the fire, with the SEC dropping 42 cases within its administrative legal system. The agency attributed the mass dismissal to a control deficiency, acknowledging that officials in the enforcement division had accessed internal memos and drafts. Gensler faced intense questioning from the House Financial Services Committee, with Republican lawmakers seeking explanations on the SEC's policies regarding climate-related disclosures and cryptocurrency regulation. Adding to the complexity, Davidson raised concerns about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), labeling them a threat to Western civilization. He argued that CBDCs, by their nature, could turn currency into a tool for coercion and control, advocating for their outright ban. As the call for Gensler's removal gains momentum, the SEC finds itself under increasing scrutiny, with potential legislative changes on the horizon.
