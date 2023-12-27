Ethereum Scaling Projects See Significant Price Gains

According to Decrypt, Ethereum (ETH) has experienced a 6.5% increase in value over the past 24 hours, reaching a price of $2,351. However, projects focused on scaling the Ethereum network have seen even more significant gains. Optimism (OP), a token that supports a protocol for speeding up Ethereum transactions, has risen by 30% in the past day, trading at $4.11. Additionally, Arbitrum (ARB), which also aims to reduce Ethereum costs and fees, has increased by over 16% in 24 hours, with a current price of $1.50. Polygon's MATIC, the 13th largest digital currency by market cap, has also seen a 12% increase, trading at $1.05. Ethereum scaling projects aim to address the network's congestion issues by settling transactions on a layer-2 network or sidechain before reporting back to Ethereum. This allows developers to build more efficiently until Ethereum's congestion problems are resolved through future upgrades. These projects have gained renewed interest this year as efforts to improve Ethereum's network speed continue. This price surge for scaling projects coincides with the recent growth of Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL), which has increased by over 440% in the past three months and is now trading above $108. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a 2% increase, trading at $43,067, and its spinoffs Bitcoin SV (BSC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) have experienced gains of nearly 43% and 11%, respectively. The entire crypto industry's market cap is currently $1.76 trillion, a 4.2% increase over the past 24 hours.

View full text