Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bulgaria Ends Investigation Into Nexo, Finds No Evidence of Crime

Binance News
2023-12-27 17:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, Bulgaria has announced the conclusion of its investigation into crypto company Nexo, finding no evidence of criminal activity. The probe began in January when Bulgarian officials raided Nexo's offices in search of alleged financial crimes, including tax evasion and fraud. A Nexo spokesperson stated at the time that the officials were inquiring about a Bulgarian entity of the group that handled operational expense-related functions, such as payroll, customer support, and back office tasks. The prosecutor's office of Bulgaria said in a statement on December 22 that there was no evidence of criminal activity in various forms of complicity to carry out banking activity without a corresponding permit, and no evidence of money laundering was collected. The prosecutor's office also noted that Bulgaria lacks a legal regime for activities related to crypto asset services, and the Nexo group companies are not subject to permit, registration, or licensing regimes. Nexo's managing partner Antoni Trenchev said in an emailed statement to Blockworks that the dropping of all charges against Nexo and its executives by the Bulgarian prosecutor's office, along with the confirmation that there were no crimes, shows that the entire attack on Nexo was political and should not have happened in the first place. Trenchev added that Nexo was very content with the result. The company began phasing out its US operations in December 2022 after seeking clarity on crypto regulation in the US. Nexo claimed that it engaged in more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with US state and federal regulators but was unable to ensure that regulators were focused on the customer's best interests. In January, Nexo and the US Securities and Exchange Commission reached a $45 million settlement agreement, and the company agreed to stop offering its earn interest product, which promised annual interest of up to 20% to investors.
View full text