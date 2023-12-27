Buy Crypto
Shiba Inu Price Rally Continues: 3 Signs of Long-Term Growth

Binance News
2023-12-27 16:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the Shiba Inu token has been showing signs of long-term growth as it continues to rally. The popular Ethereum ERC-20 meme coin has seen support building at the $0.00001075 level since Friday, Dec. 22, with resistance around the $0.00001100 level. On the 14-day chart, SHIB's price gained 11.9% in crypto exchange value, and it has gained 48.55% against the US dollar on the three-month window. Crypto insights and analytics firm Telegaon has a bullish maximum price target of $0.0000571 for Shiba Inu in 2024, with a minimum price scenario for 2024 of $0.0000121. Three signs indicate that this growth could happen: 1) Shiba Inu's balance on exchanges has been falling since November, with SHIB on crypto exchange wallets declining by around 8 trillion tokens worth some $88 million, according to data from Swiss blockchain scanner Glassnode. This signals the intent by owners to hold their tokens for the foreseeable future rather than sell them, making market supply more scarce and remaining tokens more valuable. 2) Shiba Inu's Layer-2 ecosystem, Shibarium, surged in transaction volume on Christmas Eve, reaching a milestone of 180 million total transactions processed. Shibarium aims to improve scalability and fees on its parent blockchain by handling transactions and computations on a second layer. 3) Shibarium recently crossed a milestone of $1 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) on Dec. 22, as transactions on the network surged, with many of them locking in tokens to provide liquidity in exchange for Shibarium rewards. The TVL reached a 16-week high of $1.13 million, according to data from DefiLlama.
