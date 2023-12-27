copy link
Uniswap V3 Liquidity Provider Positions on Arbitrum Surpass One Million
Binance News
2023-12-27 15:36
According to Foresight News, Uniswap Labs announced that the number of Uniswap V3 liquidity provider positions on Arbitrum has exceeded one million. This milestone highlights the growing popularity of the decentralized exchange platform and its expansion on the layer 2 scaling solution.
