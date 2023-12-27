copy link
New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement
Binance News
2023-12-27 13:38
According to Foresight News, The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of using its unauthorized works to train artificial intelligence technology. The newspaper is calling for both companies to destroy any chatbot models and training data that use copyrighted material from The New York Times.
