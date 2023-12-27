copy link
Worldcoin Announces Mid-Month Launch of World ID 2.0 and Open-Sourcing of Iris Recognition Pipeline
Binance News
2023-12-27 13:08
According to Foresight News, Worldcoin has announced the mid-month launch of World ID 2.0 and the open-sourcing of its iris recognition pipeline. Following this announcement, World ID verification can now be conducted in Singapore using the project's custom hardware device, Orb.
