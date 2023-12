Worldcoin Announces Mid-Month Launch of World ID 2.0 and Open-Sourcing of Iris Recognition Pipeline

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Worldcoin has announced the mid-month launch of World ID 2.0 and the open-sourcing of its iris recognition pipeline. Following this announcement, World ID verification can now be conducted in Singapore using the project's custom hardware device, Orb.