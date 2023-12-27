MicroStrategy Purchases 14,620 Bitcoins for $615.7 Million

According to Foresight News, MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries purchased approximately 14,620 Bitcoins between November 30 and December 26, 2023, for a total of around $615.7 million in cash. The average purchase price was $42,110 per Bitcoin. As of December 26, 2023, MicroStrategy holds 189,150 BTC, with an average purchase cost of $31,168 per Bitcoin.

