MicroStrategy Purchases 14,620 Bitcoins for $615.7 Million

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries purchased approximately 14,620 Bitcoins between November 30 and December 26, 2023, for a total of around $615.7 million in cash. The average purchase price was $42,110 per Bitcoin. As of December 26, 2023, MicroStrategy holds 189,150 BTC, with an average purchase cost of $31,168 per Bitcoin.