LayerZero Integrates with IOTA ShimmerEVM to Enhance Cross-Chain Capabilities
Binance News
2023-12-27 12:47
According to Foresight News, LayerZero is integrating with IOTA ShimmerEVM to improve its cross-chain functionality. The Shimmer ecosystem can connect with Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Base, Arbitrum, and Optimism through LayerZero.
