Top Ten Addresses Hold 18.5% of Silly Dragon Token SILLY in Solana Ecosystem
Binance News
2023-12-27 12:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, monitoring by Yujin reveals that the top ten addresses holding the Silly Dragon token (SILLY) in the Solana ecosystem, excluding CEX addresses, possess 18.5% of the total SILLY supply. These addresses have experienced a maximum floating profit of 27,000 times, a minimum floating profit of 0.7 times, and an average floating profit of 30 times.
