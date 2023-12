Top Ten Addresses Hold 18.5% of Silly Dragon Token SILLY in Solana Ecosystem

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, monitoring by Yujin reveals that the top ten addresses holding the Silly Dragon token (SILLY) in the Solana ecosystem, excluding CEX addresses, possess 18.5% of the total SILLY supply. These addresses have experienced a maximum floating profit of 27,000 times, a minimum floating profit of 0.7 times, and an average floating profit of 30 times.