HOTFI Announces Launchpad Service and HOTX Token IDO

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin ecosystem project HOTFI has announced the official launch of its Launchpad service on December 28th. The first Launchpad project will be the HOTFI ecosystem governance application token, HOTX. The IDO (Initial DEX Offering) event for HOTX will commence on December 28th, 2023, at 16:00, with 55% of the total allocation (11.55 million tokens) distributed during the IDO, at 2,000 HOTX per share. The whitelist round will take place on December 28th from 16:00 to 16:30, with 45% of the total token allocation (9.45 million tokens) distributed at 2,000 HOTX per share, at a price of 0.007 BTC per share (4,725 shares in total). The public sale round will occur on December 28th from 17:00 to 22:00, with 10% of the total token allocation (2.1 million tokens) distributed at 2,000 HOTX per share, at a price of 0.008 BTC per share (1,050 shares in total). Any unsold shares from the first whitelist round will automatically be entered into the second public sale round.

