Polygon (MATIC) Surges 22% Amid Global Crypto Market Retracement

According to CryptoPotato, the global cryptocurrency market has experienced a retracement, with the market capitalization falling to approximately $1.72 trillion. However, Polygon (MATIC) has seen a significant price increase of 22% in the last 24 hours, surpassing the $1 mark for the first time since April this year. Some analysts believe that this uptrend could be the beginning of a larger rally for MATIC in the near future. One such analyst is Twitter user Doctor Profit, who described Polygon's coin as 'one of the most undervalued projects' in the entire market. Doctor Profit claimed that its price below $1 should be considered a 'gift' for traders and investors, and predicted that it could eventually reach double digits. Several factors suggest that MATIC's increase might not stop here, including negative exchange netflow on December 25 and 26, and a recent surge in trading volume, which hit almost $400 million on December 26. Some experts believe that upcoming events, such as the Bitcoin halving in spring 2024 and the potential approval of a spot BTC ETF in the United States, could act as catalysts for the primary digital asset and the industry as a whole.

View full text