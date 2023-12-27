DePIN Gains Popularity Due to Technological Maturity and Industry Acceptance

According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' event, Du Yu, head of Wanxiang Blockchain Lab and initiator of Future3 Campus, shared that the popularity of DePIN this year is due to the maturity of technology, increasing acceptance of Web3 in the industry, and the development of hardware. Wanxiang Blockchain Lab is working on both entrepreneurial and large enterprise and government agency dimensions. Du Yu believes that the opportunities brought by DePIN can be divided into several parts. First, the combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT) can effectively penetrate each project and asset, improving asset transparency, reducing risk, and increasing efficiency. Second, DePIN-based Real-World Assets (RWA) differ from security tokens based on US debt. They are based on the right to use assets, such as Filecoin (FIL) and Ethereum (ETH), allowing users to access storage and other services without owning a server. Storage, computing power, and new energy will become the new infrastructure in the future, and the network value based on their usage rights will be an essential direction. Ordinary users can also benefit from this. Furthermore, hardware provides a better opportunity for users to enter Web3, allowing more people to use Web3 seamlessly and lowering the entry barrier for ordinary users.

