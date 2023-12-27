Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DePIN Gains Popularity Due to Technological Maturity and Industry Acceptance

Binance News
2023-12-27 11:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' event, Du Yu, head of Wanxiang Blockchain Lab and initiator of Future3 Campus, shared that the popularity of DePIN this year is due to the maturity of technology, increasing acceptance of Web3 in the industry, and the development of hardware. Wanxiang Blockchain Lab is working on both entrepreneurial and large enterprise and government agency dimensions. Du Yu believes that the opportunities brought by DePIN can be divided into several parts. First, the combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT) can effectively penetrate each project and asset, improving asset transparency, reducing risk, and increasing efficiency. Second, DePIN-based Real-World Assets (RWA) differ from security tokens based on US debt. They are based on the right to use assets, such as Filecoin (FIL) and Ethereum (ETH), allowing users to access storage and other services without owning a server. Storage, computing power, and new energy will become the new infrastructure in the future, and the network value based on their usage rights will be an essential direction. Ordinary users can also benefit from this. Furthermore, hardware provides a better opportunity for users to enter Web3, allowing more people to use Web3 seamlessly and lowering the entry barrier for ordinary users.
View full text