copy link
create picture
more
Jupiter Addresses Openbook Crank Issue and Deploys Fix
Binance News
2023-12-27 11:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Jupiter recently announced that its platform experienced a temporary pricing issue due to an Openbook crank problem. The company reassured users that trading and other operations were not affected and that a fix has been deployed to resolve the issue.
View full text