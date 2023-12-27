copy link
Education Launchpad To Introduce BRC20 Project TUNO
Binance News
2023-12-27 11:27
According to Foresight News, Hooked has announced that Education Launchpad will introduce the BRC20 project TUNO. Users can obtain TUNO by staking HOOK for 30 days in the launch pool, with the event set to begin on December 29 at 20:00. TUNO is an inscription project that connects BRC20 and Ethereum ecosystem tokens.
