GBA Capital to Launch $10 Billion Web3.0 Industrial Fund
Binance News
2023-12-27 11:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, during the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Digital Economy Development Conference, GBA Capital Chairman Li Haolong announced that the company will launch a $10 billion Web3.0 industrial fund. The fund will invest in global sectors related to metaverse assets, the metaverse, NFTs, and RWA.
