Move Language Becomes Decentralized, Aims to Connect with Ethereum Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' event, Jolestar, co-founder and CTO of Rooch, shared that programming languages play a crucial role in the entire blockchain system. The emergence of Libra in the past prompted global attention to it and the Move language. Although the development of Libra and Move has experienced ups and downs, these experiences have turned Move into a decentralized language today. Jolestar stated that if future applications are not fully deployed on Layer2, a verifiable smart contract relationship will be needed. Move and Rooch are also working in this area, using the Move language as a carrier to connect with ecosystems like Ethereum. The industry currently needs new assets to give birth to new infrastructure.

