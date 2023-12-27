Scroll Co-Founder Sandy Peng Discusses Ethereum's Future and Upcoming Projects

According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' event, Scroll co-founder Sandy Peng shared her thoughts on the current state of Ethereum and its future prospects. She compared the present Ethereum ecosystem to Solana when its SOL token was valued at $8, stating that Ethereum's accumulated technological breakthroughs are sufficient to ensure its competitiveness in the next bull market. Ethereum has always adhered to the principle of 'winning developers, winning the world.' Sandy Peng revealed that essential developer tools such as Chainlink, The Graph, and RPC are now fully operational. In the coming months, well-known Ethereum ecosystem projects will gradually deploy on Scroll. The focus of development in 2024 will lean towards native projects on Scroll, and next year, the platform will encourage more Fair Launch initiatives to support fair community participation.

View full text