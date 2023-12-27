Solana Foundation Plans Global Hackathon and Developer Courses in 2024

According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfers' New Year's Speech' event, Daniel, the head of the Mandarin Chinese Market (MCM) at the Solana Foundation, shared that Solana's vision has always been to create a scalable, high-performance public chain. He believes that Solana has achieved a good balance in terms of usability, performance, and cost. Daniel stated that 'Solana is one of the first and most invested projects in hackathons among all public chains' and plans to launch a new global hackathon event in March or April next year. Daniel also mentioned that the Solana Foundation has been committed to removing obstacles for developers entering the Solana ecosystem. In the first quarter of 2024, the foundation will collaborate with multiple developer communities to launch corresponding courses, helping developers better integrate into the Solana ecosystem. He believes that core developers are an essential factor in Solana's recovery. Additionally, the Solana Foundation plans to partner with more incubators next year to support the latter stages of project development. The foundation also has a dedicated $10 million fund focused on AI, supporting AI+Solana and AI+Web3 related projects.

