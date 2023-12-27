BendDAO Announces BRC-20 Service to Connect BRC-20 and ERC-20 Liquidity

According to Foresight News, NFT lending platform BendDAO has announced the upcoming launch of its 'BendDAO BRC-20' service, aimed at further connecting BRC-20 and ERC-20 liquidity, as well as providing BRC-20 token lending and bridging services within the Bitcoin ecosystem. BendDAO had previously announced the introduction of a Bitcoin NFT cross-chain solution into DeFi, allowing seamless interaction between BTC NFTs and BendDAO.

