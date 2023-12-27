Foresight Ventures Co-Founder Expresses Confidence in 2024, Reveals Investment Direction

According to Foresight News, during the 'Foresight 2024: Web3 Surfer New Year's Speech' event, Foresight Ventures co-founder Forest expressed confidence in 2024, citing three major positive factors: spot Bitcoin ETF, Bitcoin halving, and the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut. Forest also introduced Foresight's four business entities, including Web3 investment firm Foresight Ventures, Web3 media Foresight News, accelerator Foresight X, and Web3 media research institute The Block. Foresight plans to continue expanding its international business next year, with two summits expected to be held in North America and Asia. Furthermore, Forest revealed the future investment direction of Foresight Ventures, stating that the demand for new assets is always present. Foresight Ventures will focus on five major areas: Bitcoin ecosystem, AI+Crypto, gaming, consumer applications, and creator economy. Among these, AI+Crypto represents the two largest technological revolutions currently visible in human innovation. In the next bull market, at least 10-15 AI-related targets are expected to be among the top 100 projects by market value.

