Hooked Protocol Partners With Particle Network To Enhance User Experience
Binance News
2023-12-27 07:52
According to Foresight News, Web3 gamified social education platform Hooked Protocol has partnered with Particle Network to integrate its Modular Smart Wallet-as-a-Service. This integration aims to improve user onboarding and on-chain transaction experiences. Particle Network is a foundational infrastructure driving the large-scale application of Web3. Its products include Modular Smart WaaS and cross-chain account abstraction protocols. Recently, it released BTC Connect, the first account abstraction protocol for the BTC ecosystem.
