Hooked Protocol Partners With Particle Network To Enhance User Experience

According to Foresight News, Web3 gamified social education platform Hooked Protocol has partnered with Particle Network to integrate its Modular Smart Wallet-as-a-Service. This integration aims to improve user onboarding and on-chain transaction experiences. Particle Network is a foundational infrastructure driving the large-scale application of Web3. Its products include Modular Smart WaaS and cross-chain account abstraction protocols. Recently, it released BTC Connect, the first account abstraction protocol for the BTC ecosystem.

