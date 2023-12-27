Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hong Kong Authorities Seek Public Opinion on Stablecoin Issuer Legislation

Binance News
2023-12-27 07:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury Bureau (FSTB) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have jointly released a public consultation document to gather opinions on legislative proposals for regulating stablecoin issuers. The document states that due to the important role of stablecoins in Web3 and the virtual asset ecosystem, and the increasingly close connection between the traditional financial system and the virtual asset market, the government believes there is a need to establish a regulatory regime for fiat stablecoin issuers. As virtual assets become more widespread, regulating fiat stablecoin issuers through a risk-based and flexible approach can appropriately manage potential monetary and financial stability risks and provide transparency and appropriate restrictions. The legislative proposals have taken into account market and public opinions collected from the HKMA's discussion paper on crypto assets and stablecoins published last year, ongoing discussions with stakeholders, local market conditions and needs, and relevant international standards. The key points are as follows: (1) Introduce a new licensing system through new legislation, requiring all eligible fiat stablecoin issuers to obtain a license issued by the Financial Management Commissioner; (2) Specify that only designated licensed institutions can provide fiat stablecoin purchasing services, and only fiat stablecoins issued by licensed issuers can be sold to retail investors; (3) Prohibit the promotion of: (i) fiat stablecoin issuance by non-licensed issuers; or (ii) fiat stablecoin purchasing services provided by non-designated licensed institutions; (4) Grant authorities the necessary powers to adjust the scope of regulated stablecoins and activities in response to rapid changes in the virtual asset market; and (5) Provide transitional arrangements to facilitate the smooth implementation of the regulatory regime. The HKMA will also launch a 'sandbox' arrangement to communicate regulatory expectations and provide compliance guidance to issuers who are interested and have specific plans to issue fiat stablecoins in Hong Kong, while collecting their opinions on the proposed regulatory requirements to facilitate the implementation of subsequent regulatory regimes and ensure that the regime is in line with regulatory objectives. Details of the 'sandbox' will be announced separately.
View full text