Acala's DOT Staking Pool TVL Surpasses $21 Million

According to Foresight News, Acala, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol in the Polkadot ecosystem, announced that its DOT staking pool's total value locked (TVL) has exceeded $21 million. The current total amount of DOT tokens staked is 6,246,702, with the LDOT staking pool's TVL at $12.74 million and the tDOT staking pool at $8.65 million, totaling approximately $21.39 million.

View full text