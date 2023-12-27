copy link
Acala's DOT Staking Pool TVL Surpasses $21 Million
2023-12-27 07:45
According to Foresight News, Acala, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol in the Polkadot ecosystem, announced that its DOT staking pool's total value locked (TVL) has exceeded $21 million. The current total amount of DOT tokens staked is 6,246,702, with the LDOT staking pool's TVL at $12.74 million and the tDOT staking pool at $8.65 million, totaling approximately $21.39 million.
