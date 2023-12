Elon Musk Discusses NFTs and Blockchain Encoding

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Elon Musk recently responded to a tweet by DogeDesigner asking if people still remember NFTs. Musk replied, 'Yes, at least encoding JPEGs on the blockchain!' This comment highlights the continued relevance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and their use in encoding digital art on blockchain platforms.