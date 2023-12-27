copy link
Sideswap Announces Fair Launch of 1 Billion SLIDE Tokens in December 2023
2023-12-27 07:32
According to Foresight News, Sideswap, a ZK-Rollup-based AMM DEX, announced that it will launch a fair distribution event of 1 billion SLIDE tokens on December 27, 2023, while also supporting ZKF/USDC trading pairs. The airdropped tokens are estimated to be worth around $1 million. 20% of the tokens will be airdropped to the community, with 3% going to Lumoz score holders, 7% to ZKF holders, and 10% to early protocol supporters. The remaining 80% of tokens will be airdropped to contributors, with 60% allocated to liquidity providers (40% to ZKF token trading contributors and 20% to other trading pair contributors) and 20% to regular traders. The event is set to conclude on January 20, 2024.
