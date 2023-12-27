Crypto YouTuber Predicts Ethereum Will Make Millionaires in 2024

According to CryptoPotato, crypto YouTuber Lark Davis recently stated that Ethereum is likely to make many new millionaires in 2024. However, he added that those who have already purchased a significant amount of ETH at lower prices and staked it will benefit the most in the upcoming bull market. For those entering the market now, with Ethereum trading above $2,000, significant returns may be harder to achieve unless they have a large amount to invest. Davis believes that the most significant gains will come from trading Ethereum layer-2 assets. Davis highlighted several current and upcoming layer-2 listings, including zkSync, Starknet, Linea, Scroll, Blast, Manta, and Celestia. He noted that new listings can generate profits, particularly in the short term, as newly launched tokens often exhibit pump-and-dump patterns. However, some tokens have begun to trend upwards soon after being listed on larger exchanges. For Ethereum hodlers, 2024 could still be a profitable year. Davis compared gains for ETH from previous cycles and predicted a potential bull cycle in 2024 and 2025. If Ethereum achieves similar gains to its last cycle high, or even slightly less, it could reach around $15,000 per coin, based on a hypothetical 200% gain from its previous high of $4,880 in November 2021. At the time of writing, ETH prices have dropped 2% to $2,223, with a 6.8% decline from its 2023 high of $2,385 on December 9. There is solid support at the $2,150 area, where it could be heading next as markets continue to cool. Despite recent lackluster performance, Ethereum remains fundamentally strong, and there is little doubt that the asset will perform well in the next bull cycle.

