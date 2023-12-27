NFT Paris Conference Set to Unite Brands, Artists, and Investors at Grand Palais

According to Coincu, NFT Paris, an annual conference bringing together brands, artists, entrepreneurs, investors, and collectors interested in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is set to take place at the Grand Palais in Paris. The iconic venue has been a center for cultural and artistic events since the Universal Exposition of 1900. The conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers from various fields, including Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon; Stani Kulechov, Founder & CEO of Aave & Lens; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation – Head of Crypto and Metaverse at LVMH; and Yat Siu, Co-founder & Chairman of Animoca Brands, among others. The event aims to provide a dynamic platform for discussions, presentations, and networking opportunities within the rapidly evolving NFT landscape. NFT Paris will be hosted at the prestigious Grand Palais, reaffirming its commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in the heart of the global art and technology community. Attendees will have the chance to gain valuable insights from industry leaders and explore the latest trends and innovations in the world of NFTs.

