ETHDenver 2024: Largest Global BUIDLathon Set to Shape the Future of Blockchain

According to Coincu, ETHDenver, the largest global BUIDLathon (formerly known as a hackathon), is set to take place from February 23 to March 7, 2024. The event caters to Ethereum and other blockchain protocol enthusiasts, designers, and developers, and aims to shape the future of blockchain technology in Colorado. The week-long event begins with BUIDLWeek from February 23 to February 28, where participants can engage in live workshops, technical presentations, bootcamps, mini-summits, and networking parties. The main event unfolds from February 29 to March 3, bringing together over 20,000 SporkDAO community members for talks and workshops by top blockchain influencers and experts. ETHDenver is a community-funded initiative led by SporkDAO, a community-owned organization with a mission to build Colorado as the ultimate destination for a decentralized future. The organization aims to raise a $10 million fund to invest in projects emerging from ETHDenver 2024, positioning the event as an incubator and launchpad for year-round funding of projects. The event concludes with the MTN Retreat from March 4 to March 7, hosted at the main venue, Spork Castle (National Western Complex), located at 4655 Humboldt St, Denver, CO.

