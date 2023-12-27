copy link
Web3 Social MMO Game 'Gas Hero' Set To Launch In January 2024
Binance News
2023-12-27 06:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the development team Find Satoshi Lab has announced the official launch of their Web3 social MMO game, 'Gas Hero,' on January 3, 2024, at 11:00. The game is expected to bring a new experience to the gaming community, combining elements of social interaction and blockchain technology.
