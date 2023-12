Web3 Social MMO Game 'Gas Hero' Set To Launch In January 2024

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the development team Find Satoshi Lab has announced the official launch of their Web3 social MMO game, 'Gas Hero,' on January 3, 2024, at 11:00. The game is expected to bring a new experience to the gaming community, combining elements of social interaction and blockchain technology.