copy link
create picture
more
Solana-Based Meme Token SILLY Surges Past $0.15, Reaching New All-Time High
Binance News
2023-12-27 06:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Solana's on-chain Meme token, SILLY, has experienced a significant increase, breaking through the $0.15 mark and setting a new all-time high. The current price stands at $0.154, with a 24-hour increase of over 37%.
View full text