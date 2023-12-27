copy link
South Korea to Require Public Officials to Disclose Virtual Assets
2023-12-27 06:27
According to Foresight News, South Korean public officials will be required to disclose their virtual assets starting next month. The information will be made public on the Public Ethics Information System (PETI). Virtual assets that have not been included in the public officials' property registration will also be added to the property registration items through the revised Public Officials Ethics Act this year.
