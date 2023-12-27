Hooked Protocol Announces Launch of Hooked Education Launchpad to Accelerate Community Growth

According to Foresight News, Web3 gamified social education platform Hooked Protocol has announced the launch of Hooked Education Launchpad to accelerate the growth of the educational community. The platform aims to promote and simplify fair launch models through the use of HOOK tokens. The first project to be launched on the platform will be a BRC20 project, which will be disclosed today. Participants in the initial launch can obtain project tokens by staking HOOK in the launch pool without any additional fees.

View full text