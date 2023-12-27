copy link
Early AAVE Investor Sells 30,000 Tokens, Retains 100,000
2023-12-27 04:49
According to Foresight News, an early investor in AAVE sold 30,000 tokens (approximately $3.01 million) through Cumberland seven hours ago, while still holding 100,000 AAVE tokens (approximately $10 million). The investor initially purchased 12.5 million LEND tokens on May 6, 2020, spending 500,000 USDC. These tokens were later migrated to 12,500 AAVE tokens, which are now valued at $13 million.
