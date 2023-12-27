China's Supreme People's Procuratorate and State Administration of Foreign Exchange Release Cases on Forex Violations

According to Foresight News, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) in China have jointly released typical cases of punishment for foreign exchange-related crimes. The cases and analysis mentioned that transactions using virtual currencies as a medium to realize the conversion of foreign exchange and RMB value, including exchanging RMB for virtual currencies and then exchanging virtual currencies for foreign currencies, or exchanging foreign currencies for virtual currencies and then exchanging virtual currencies for RMB, essentially constitute illegal foreign exchange trading activities.

View full text