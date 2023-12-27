Cosmos-Based Token Issuance Platform Eclipse Fi Raises $1.9 Million

According to Foresight News, Eclipse Fi, a modular multi-chain token issuance platform built on Cosmos, has raised $1.9 million in funding. The investment round included participation from Big Brain Holdings, Rarestone Capital, Momentum 6, NxGen, Crypto Banter, Cogitent Ventures, Token Metrics, Kyros Ventures, Faculty Group, Master Ventures, Ivan on Tech, Brian D Evans, Danish Chaundry, and Gainzy. Eclipse aims to address cross-chain user experience and sustainability issues in Launchpad through features such as smart accounts and cross-chain architecture. The project announced the ECLIP token economic model and initial circulating supply earlier this month, with a total supply of 300 million tokens and an initial circulating supply of 20.55 million tokens.

