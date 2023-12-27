copy link
Islamic Coin Announces ISLM Staking on X Platform
Binance News
2023-12-27 03:50
According to Foresight News, the Islamic Coin project has announced the opening of ISLM staking on the X platform, with staking rewards now officially in effect. The project aims to provide a secure and transparent platform for the Islamic community to engage in digital asset transactions.
