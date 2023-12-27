Grayscale GBTC and ETH Trusts Show Narrowing Discount Rates, SOL and LINK Trusts See High Premiums

According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) discount rate has narrowed to 5.51%, while the Ethereum Trust (ETH) discount rate stands at 13.23%. In addition, the Grayscale Solana Trust (SOL) has a premium rate of 312.99%, and the Chainlink Trust (LINK) has a premium rate of 301.88%. The narrowing discount rates for GBTC and ETH trusts indicate a potential increase in demand for these digital assets. On the other hand, the high premium rates for SOL and LINK trusts suggest that investors are willing to pay a significant premium to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies through Grayscale's investment products.

