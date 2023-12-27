copy link
Grayscale GBTC and ETH Trusts Show Narrowing Discount Rates, SOL and LINK Trusts See High Premiums
2023-12-27 03:27
According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) discount rate has narrowed to 5.51%, while the Ethereum Trust (ETH) discount rate stands at 13.23%. In addition, the Grayscale Solana Trust (SOL) has a premium rate of 312.99%, and the Chainlink Trust (LINK) has a premium rate of 301.88%. The narrowing discount rates for GBTC and ETH trusts indicate a potential increase in demand for these digital assets. On the other hand, the high premium rates for SOL and LINK trusts suggest that investors are willing to pay a significant premium to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies through Grayscale's investment products.
