Kyber Network Announces Compensation Plan for Affected Customers

According to Foresight News, Kyber Network has recently announced the details of its compensation plan and initiated the KyberSwap Treasury Grant program to compensate customers affected by a security incident in November. The funds will be distributed in the form of USD stablecoins on February 1, 2024. Affected users must submit their applications and complete KYC between January 11 and January 23, 2024, to receive compensation. The announcement specifies five compensation categories, and KyberSwap offers three compensation options for users to choose from: Option A: 60% of the affected asset's reference value, paid over three months; Option B: 100% of the affected asset's reference value, paid over twelve months; Option C: Choose not to participate in the compensation plan.

