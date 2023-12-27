copy link
Thunder Attackers Demand 50 Ethereum for Data Deletion
2023-12-27 02:57
According to Foresight News, the individuals behind the recent attack on the Thunder blockchain platform have claimed to possess all user data and accused the project team of lying to users. The attackers demanded a payment of 50 Ethereum in exchange for deleting the data. Previously, Thunder announced that a third-party service used by the platform had been targeted by hackers. The team managed to stop the attack and pledged to compensate the affected 114 wallet addresses. Over 14,000 wallet addresses remained unaffected by the incident.
