Camelot DEX to Deploy on Arbitrum Ecosystem and Integrate XAI Solution
2023-12-27 02:57
According to Foresight News, Camelot, a decentralized exchange (DEX) in the Arbitrum ecosystem, has announced its deployment to the ecosystem's gaming Layer3 solution, XAI. This integration will make Camelot the liquidity solution for the Arbitrum Orbit chain. Additionally, the XAI token is set to launch on Camelot in the coming weeks.
