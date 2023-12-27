High Traffic Exposes Vulnerability in Dusknet, Astria RaaS Rollups to Be Shut Down

According to Foresight News, the shared sequencer network Astria has reported that continuous high traffic has exposed a vulnerability within Dusknet. The network is currently halted at block height 923236, and the team is working on developing a patch. As most of the core development team is on vacation, the likelihood of fixing Dusknet within this week is low. Consequently, officials will shut down all rollups deployed using Astria RaaS. The team members are expected to return to the office on January 2nd and conduct a detailed post-mortem analysis.

