ZK, Optimism, and Layer2 Lead Crypto Gains on December 27

According to Foresight News, on December 27, the top-performing sectors in the cryptocurrency market were ZK, Optimism, and Layer2. Among them, METIS experienced a 24-hour increase of 34.49%, while PERP saw a 24-hour increase of 40.51%. As of the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market had a 24-hour trading volume of $81.7 billion, with BTC accounting for 50.34% of the total. The top three cryptocurrencies in terms of real-time gains were AIMX, 1CAT, and TET.

View full text