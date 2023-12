Chain Analyst ZachXBT's Account Deleted and Restored

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, chain analyst ZachXBT's X account was deleted on December 23rd, as reported by The Defiant. Prior to this, ZachXBT announced on Telegram that he would disable the X account, but later restored it online. In a previous message on Telegram, ZachXBT warned users not to purchase any ZachXBT-related meme coins, stating that he would never launch a token.