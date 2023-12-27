Thunder Platform Thwarts Hacker Attack and Compensates Affected Wallets

According to Foresight News, the on-chain trading platform Thunder announced that it had experienced a hacker attack on its third-party services. The platform's team has successfully stopped the attack and will compensate the 114 wallet addresses affected. Over 14,000 wallet addresses remained unaffected by the incident. The Thunder platform took swift action to prevent further damage and ensure the security of its users' assets. By addressing the issue promptly and offering compensation to those affected, the platform demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a secure and reliable trading environment for its users.

