UniSat Wallet Recovers From Intermittent Service Interruption Due To DDoS Attack
Binance News
2023-12-27 01:47
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet experienced an intermittent service interruption last night due to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on the X platform. The various services of UniSat have gradually returned to normal.
