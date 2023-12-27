LeverFi Launches BRC-20 Launchpad LeverPro for Promising DeFi Projects

According to Foresight News, leveraged trading platform LeverFi has introduced a BRC-20 launchpad called LeverPro. The platform will primarily focus on promising BRC20 DeFi projects. LeverPro is set to launch three projects in the near future, although their names have not been disclosed. The projects will involve collateralized stablecoins, BRC20 asset lending, and AMM trading and yield. LeverFi stated that users who stake LEVER tokens and participate in LVR governance will be given priority to receive rewards from LeverPro.

